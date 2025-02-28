New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Talking tough, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against police stations and sub-divisions that consistently perform poorly.

Chairing a meeting to review the national capital's law-and-order situation, Shah also stressed speedy action on traffic jams that often plague Delhi's roads, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

"Strict action should be taken against police stations and sub-divisions that consistently perform poorly," he told the Delhi Police brass, including its commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Shah also said it should be the Delhi Police's priority to eliminate interstate gangs in the city ruthlessly.

Also Read | Kottayam Suicide Case: Mother Jumps in Front of Speeding Train With 2 Girls in Kerala Amid Divorce Proceedings.

The Delhi Police should identify the places witnessing traffic jams daily, Shah said, adding the police commissioner and chief secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this.

He told officials that to prevent traffic jams caused by bus breakdowns, the Delhi Transport Corporation should deploy quick response teams and coordinate with other departments to seek immediate help and reduce the response time in removing the traffic obstruction.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)