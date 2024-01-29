Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to take steps to establish nursing and paramedical colleges in the medical colleges in the state.

Reddy, who held a meeting with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and officials, said a common policy be formulated to establish the nursing and paramedical colleges.

He instructed that steps be taken to see to it that the AIIMS at Bibingar near Hyderabad renders services as per its full capacity, an official release said.

This will benefit people from Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda districts and reduce burden on the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said.

He asked the officials to visit the AIIMS at Bibinagar and prepare a report.

He said he will meet the concerned Union Minister, if necessary, to urge him to ensure that AIIMS, Bibinagar provides its full services to the people.

Reddy also suggested that the responsibility of house-keeping in the government hospitals attached to medical colleges be entrusted to major pharma companies.

He directed that this proposal be implemented as a pilot project in either the OGH or Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

The CM also said the bills of Arogya Sri health scheme for the poor should be be released by 15th of every month in case of government hospitals and once in three months for private hospitals, the release added.

