Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai and said the Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global.

These projects will boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region.

Also Read | Food to Be Labelled as Veg or Non-Veg Irrespective of Amount of Ingredient Used: Delhi High Court Told.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, state Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister L Murugan were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be back in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Calls Bhagwant Mann Youngest Ever Punjab CM, Later Corrects Himself.

"It is always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu. This land is special. The people, culture and language of this state are outstanding" he said.

He said that someone or the other from Tamil Nadu is always excelling. The Prime Minister recalled hosting the Deaflympics contingent. "This time it was India's best performance in the tournament. Out of the 16 medals we have won, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in 6 of those medals," he said.

"Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global. From Chennai to Canada, From Madurai to Malaysia, From Namakkal to New York, From Salem to South Africa, the occasions of Pongal and Puthandu are marked with great fervour," he added.

He said that at Cannes Film Festival, Union Minister L Murugan, who hails from Tamil Nadu walked the Red Carpet in traditional state attire that made the Tamil people all over the world very proud.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre is fully committed to further popularising the Tamil language and culture. In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai and it is fully funded by the Union Government.

Noting that 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced, PM Modi said BHU is located in his constituency and the joy is extra special.

PM Modi said a thrust on road connectivity is visible in the projects unveiled on Thursday.

"This is so as it is directly linked to economic prosperity."

The Prime Minister said that history has taught that those nations which gave topmost importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries.

Referring to both physical and coastal infrastructure, he said the Centre is fully focussed on building infrastructure that is top quality and sustainable.

"We aim to achieve Garib Kalyan. Our emphasis on social infrastructure indicates our emphasis on the principle of 'Sarv Jan Hitaya and Sarv Jan Sukhaya,'" he said.

The Prime Minister said that his Government is working to achieve saturation-level coverage for key schemes.

"Take any sector - toilets, housing, financial inclusion... we are working towards complete coverage. When this is done, there is no scope for exclusion," he added.

He said that Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will connect two major centers and the four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai port more efficient and decongest the city.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness that five railway stations are being redeveloped.

This modernisation and development is being done keeping in mind the needs of the future. At the same time, it will merge with local art and culture. Madurai-Teni railway gauge conversion project, he said, will help the farmers as it will give them new markets.

The Prime Minister congratulated all those getting houses as a part of the historic Chennai Light House project under the PM-Awas Yojana.

"This has been a very satisfying project as we started a global change. And in record time the first project has been realized and I am glad that it is in Chennai," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of the country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be Atma Nirbhar, he said.

He said that the government has gone beyond what is traditionally referred to as infrastructure. A few years ago infrastructure was referred to as roads power and water but today the government is also working to expand India's gas pipeline network, he said.

"Work is happening on i-ways. It is our vision to bring high speed internet to every village."

The Prime Minister said Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times.

"I am sure you are concerned with the developments there. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that he was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Jaffna and said the Centre is undertaking numerous projects to assist Tamil people in Sri Lanka including those related to healthcare, transportation, housing and culture.

The Prime Minister emphasised the country's collective resolve to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)