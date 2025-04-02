Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Thirteen fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly for cross-border fishing were released from prison and reached Chennai Airport, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night.

These fishermen were arrested on February 19 and 20 from Rameswaram in the Ramanathapuram district, allegedly for cross-border fishing.

Also Read | Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: 21 Killed As Explosion Flattens Illegal Firecracker Godown in Gujarat.

Subsequently, on March 30, the Sri Lankan government released the 13 fishermen and handed them over to Indian embassy officials in Colombo. The embassy officials provided emergency travel documents and arranged for their return to Chennai by flight.

Upon arriving at Chennai Airport, the fishermen completed immigration and customs procedures before being escorted out. Fisheries department officials from Rameswaram warmly welcomed them outside the airport.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 2: Ajay Devgn, Michael Clarke, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pedro Pascal - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 2.

Speaking to reporters, the fishermen expressed their grief, stating that after being arrested and presented in the Sri Lankan court, they were fined four lakh Sri Lankan rupees each.

"To pay the fine, they had to pledge all the jewelry from their homes, amounting to around 80,000 Indian rupees. The fishermen also shared their distress over the loss of their boats," the fishermen said.

Following their arrival, fisheries department officials arranged a private vehicle to transport the fishermen back to Rameswaram.

Earlier on March 27, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen and took them to Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation.

According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended in one boat fishing in the Bay of Bengal in Tamil Nadu.

On March 20, 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing outside the approved boundaries returned home to India after being handed over by the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

The group of fishermen were arrested on February 26, and were produced in Mallakam court in Sri Lanka, kept imprisoned for nearly a month. Additionally, three fishermen were also admitted to a government hospital in Sri Lanka due to sustaining injuries.

The Sri Lankan court reportedly released 13 fishermen on March 12 after talks between the two sides.

On March 18, a group of three fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area.

The arrested were identified as A Shankar (53), M Arjunan (35), and S Murugesan (49).

On February 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over the increase in the capture of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)