Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): Three people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were killed and two others injured when a speeding car rammed into a stationary government bus on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Siruganur in the early hours of Monday, informed the Police.

Police said the car, driven by Joseph, from Alangulam in Tenkasi district, was returning to Chennai after attending a wedding in Tenkasi when it collided with the bus, which had broken down and was standing without warning lights.

In the accident, the car was completely mangled. Yasodha, along with her infant daughter Anonia and their friend Vijayababu, died on the spot, while Joseph and Selvakumar sustained serious injuries and were rescued by the police.

It took officers more than half an hour to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage before sending them to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Trichy Superintendent of Police Selvanagarathinam confirmed the incident to ANI over the phone, while DSP Dinesh Kumar and Inspector Gunasekaran inspected the accident site and initiated an investigation. (ANI)

