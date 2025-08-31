Chennai, August 31: In a tragic road accident near Ramanathapuram early Sunday morning, four members of a family lost their lives, and one person sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry. According to reports, the family of five, residents of Ramanathapuram district, were on their way to Courtallam for a trip when the accident occurred. The incident took place near Nenmeli on the Paramakudi two-way road, a stretch often considered risky due to heavy vehicle movement.

The car, driven by Mankudi Kalieswaran (28), crashed into an oncoming lorry under circumstances that are yet to be fully ascertained. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving little chance of survival for those seated in the front. Kalieswaran, along with Jamuna (55) and Rubini (30), died on the spot. Two other occupants of the car, identified as Govindaraj (65) and Krishnan (48), were rushed with critical injuries to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Despite the efforts of doctors, Govindaraj succumbed to his injuries later in the day, raising the death toll to four. The fifth passenger, Krishnan, continues to remain under medical care, though the extent of his injuries has not been disclosed. Haldwani School Bus Accident: Over Dozen Children Injured As School Bus Carrying 40 Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand As Driver Loses Control of Vehicle.

Police personnel from the Paramakudi Taluk station arrived at the scene soon after being alerted. The mangled remains of the car were removed with the help of locals and fire service staff, causing traffic disruption on the busy stretch for a brief period. The lorry driver is expected to be questioned as part of the investigation. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed probe into the cause of the accident. Deepti Kiran Maheshwari Road Accident: BJP MLA Suffers Rib Fractures After Head-On Collision Between 2 Vehicles on Udaipur–Rajsamand National Highway, Driver and PA Also Injured.

Preliminary observations suggest that overspeeding and the narrow nature of the two-way road may have contributed to the mishap, but police officials said a clearer picture would emerge after further inquiry.This incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by motorists on Tamil Nadu’s two-way highways, where heavy vehicles and private cars often share the same narrow stretches without adequate dividers or safety measures. Residents have long demanded improved road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic norms to prevent such tragedies. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, and funeral arrangements are underway in their native place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).