Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state.

The letter mentioned Stalin's concerns regarding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan statement where he mentioned that Tamil Nadu's 'Samagra Shiksha' funds willn't be released until the state implements the 'three language' policy mentioned in NEP 2020.

The incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led government has constantly attacked the Central government regarding the imposition of the Hindi language in the state and had stated that the Centre isn't releasing funds to implement the NEP (New Education Policy).

Replying to the allegations, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to the media and stated that the government is committed to implement the NEP. Speaking about the Tamil language, he stated that it is one of the oldest languages of the civilisation and stated that some friends in Tamil Nadu are doing politics on the issue.

"To create competition among students, to create a level-playing field, we have to come to a common platform. NEP is the new aspirational common platform. I respect all languages. This NEP, envisioned by PM Modi is giving emphasis to the mother tongue", Pradhan said on Monday.

"Tamil is one of the oldest languages of our civilisation. But what is wrong if a student in Tamil Nadu will learn multilingual aspect in education? It can be Tamil, English and other Indian languages. There is no imposition of Hindi or any other language on them. Some friends in Tamil Nadu are doing politics. But Govt of India is committed to implementing NEP and there are certain conditions with NEP", he added.

On February 19, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged the Union government of neglecting the state in the Union budget 2025-26. While addressing an event, Stalin stated that there was no name of Tamil Nadu in the speech of the finance minister and the government is also not providing funds for floods and natural calamities.

"Not only for the sports sector, they didn't even consider Tamil Nadu in the Union budget 2025. They have not provided funds for rains and floods, either. Our state has been continuously neglected by the Union Government...", Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday. (ANI)

