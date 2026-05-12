India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets IUML Chief, Other Leaders in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) (India), May 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday met the 'allies' Indian Union Muslim League leaders in Chennai after IUML had extended unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state. He met IUML chief KM Kader Mohideen and received felicitations from him.

In a boost to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's efforts to form a government in Tamil Nadu, IUML on Saturday extended its "unconditional support", taking the total number of MLAs supporting TVK to 13.

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The strength of TVK's legislature and parties supporting it has gone up to 121. TVK has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. While Congress has five MLAs, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

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After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

Earlier on Monday, Vijay met with former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin at his residence in Chennai.

During the visit, Vijay also met with former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting marked Vijay's first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after taking oath as Chief Minister following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the State.TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium yesterday. He resigned as Tiruchirapalli East MLA while retaining his Perambur seat.

Vijay also visited the residence of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman in Chennai and held an interaction with him. During the visit, Vijay draped a golden shawl over Seeman, offered a bouquet of flowers, and received his felicitations, marking a courteous exchange between the two leaders.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered a major victory in the recent elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly. Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state. (ANI)

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