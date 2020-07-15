Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): CPI-M workers on Tuesday protested against the construction of a new building for the daily fish market here.

The protesters alleged that the construction materials, including bricks and rods used in the construction, are substandard.

"Government money is wasted on substandard construction work and the lives of the public are at risk. Therefore a petition was filed on behalf of the Marxist Communist party to Rameswaram Municipal commissioner urging him to investigate the Construction work and take further action," said Karunamoorthy, CPM district committee member. (ANI)

