The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik result 2020 today, July 15. Once out, the marks can be checked online by visiting the official websites, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. Students will have to submit their roll numbers on the websites to check their Madhyamik result. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the 10th Madhyamik result today. Below are the steps on how to check your marks online, once declared at wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. How to Check WBBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020? Visit the official websites, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in .

or . Click on the result link that reads, ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’ or ‘Uccha Madhyamik class 12 Exam Results 2020.’

You will be redirected to a new window.

Submit the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id.

Your WBBSE results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10 Madhyamik result 2020 today, July 15, 2020. Students who appeared in the class 10 board exams can check their marks scored by visiting the official websites; wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in, once declared. In addition to these websites, the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020 can also be checked by visiting third-party sites such as examresults.net. Find how and where to check the WBBSE 10th Madhyamik result 2020 online, below in this article.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected board exams significantly and so the Madhyamik board exams. Around 10 lakh students appeared for exams this year. The pending papers for class 12 exam, which was initially postponed got cancelled considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. This also delayed the evaluation process and hence the result declaration for both Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik board exams 2020.

As the West Bengal Madhyamik exam result 2020 is slated to be announced today, WBBSE will next announce the class 12 board exam on July 17, 2020. No confirmed time on the WB Uccha Madhyamik 2020 result has been announced.