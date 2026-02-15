Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore to attend the Maha Shivaratri celebrations this evening as the Chief Guest.

Upon his arrival, the Defence Minister was welcomed by spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The Defence Minister, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, then offered prayers in the Centre, ahead of the festive celebrations.

Other distinguished dignitaries expected to attend the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore include Dr L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas. Several other dignitaries, spiritual leaders and artists from across the country are also slated to be part of the mega celebration.

Themed "Ganga", this year's Mahashivratri will focus on the spiritual, cultural and ecological significance of the sacred river. The night-long event will feature powerful meditations guided by Sadhguru, vibrant music and dance performances, and live acts by leading Indian artists.

Renowned performers scheduled to take the stage include Aditya Gadhvi and Prashant Sonagra. Collaborations with Sounds of Isha (SOI) will see performances by Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, Harish Sagane and Dhol Tasha. Swagat Rathod, Prithvi Gandharv, Aishwarya Nigam and Deepali Sahay will also join Sounds of Isha for special musical offerings.

Sadhguru will perform the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam for devotees to deepen their connection with Yogeshwara Linga. Millions of people from all over the world registered for the free offering, as per the press release.

The celebrations will be livestreamed globally with sign language interpretation, making the event accessible to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

The livestream will continue till 6 am tomorrow. It will also be available in 23 Indian and international languages, enabling people from around the world to participate in this night of immense spiritual significance, as per the press release. (ANI)

