Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered at the Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram to witness the 'Garuda Vahanam Sevai' procession held on the third day of the ongoing Brahmotsavam festival.

The grand procession, featuring the deity mounted on the Garuda Vahanam, drew large crowds that turned up to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Devotees from across Tamil Nadu and beyond participated in the spiritual event, which is considered one of the most significant days of the Brahmotsavam celebrations.

The Vaikasi Brahmotsavam festival commenced on Sunday at the Kanchipuram Varadaraja Perumal temple (also known as the Athi Varadar Temple) in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The event started with the ceremonial flag-hoisting and will continue till May 19.

Early on Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., the processional deity Varadaraja Perumal, along with Goddesses Bhoodevi and Sridevi, was brought out from the sanctum for public darshan near the temple's flagpost. Following Vedic chants by the priests, the Brahmotsavam flag bearing the Garuda emblem was hoisted in the presence of a large gathering of devotees.

As part of the celebrations, Varadaraja Perumal will bless devotees with processions through the Raja streets of Kanchipuram on various vahanas (divine vehicles) during both morning and evening sessions each day.

The deity also gave darshan from the Alankara Mandapam (decorated hall), circumambulating the inner prakara of the temple with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhoodevi.

The most awaited events of the Brahmotsavam include the Garuda Seva on May 13 and the temple car festival (Therottam) on May 17. The celebrations will conclude with the Theerthavari (sacred bath ceremony) on May 19. (ANI)

