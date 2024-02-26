Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): Madurai district administration has banned the flying of drones above the city and district limits for two days from February 27-28, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The step has been taken by the Madurai district collector MS Sangeetha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madurai tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28.

Prime Minister will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

"On 27th February, at around 10:45 am, Prime Minister will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. At around 5:15 PM, Prime Minister will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu," an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said.

In Madurai, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

"The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence. These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant," PMO said. (ANI)

