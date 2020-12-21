Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): The amount of subsidy per pilgrim has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000 for Christians going to Jerusalem, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during the Christmas celebrations of AIADMK held at the Chennai Trade Centre yesterday.

The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. (ANI)

