Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maimam President and veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Monday condemned Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi for walking out of the assembly before the legislative proceedings were duly concluded and the national anthem was played, a statement from the Makkal Needhi Maimam party said.

Makkal Needhi Maimam, in a statement, said the first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly begins with an address by the Governor every year.

Keeping in view the tradition, the governor has to read out the policies and programs of the state government.

"But it is unacceptable that the Governor ignored several parts of the speech prepared by the elected state government (even the speech approved by the Governor) in the first meeting of the current year in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," read the press release.

The Press release said that apart from that, he has added some new things which are not in the speech prepared by the Tamil Nadu Government.

The Governor left the Legislative Assembly before the legislative proceedings were duly concluded and the National Anthem was played.

"This act of insulting not only the Assembly but the entire people of Tamil Nadu is highly condemnable," the press release added.

The press release said the Makkal Needi Maimam party will be pushed to the stage of demanding the replacement of the Governor if the current protests against constitutional dignity are not changed by the Governor.

It said that the performance of governors in states ruled by non-BJP parties remains fraught with controversy.

"In particular, many of the comments made by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi are against the policy stance of the elected state government and hurt the sentiments of the people. Apart from that, many bills passed in the Legislative Assembly have been shelved for months, an official statement added. (ANI)

