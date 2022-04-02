Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu logged 30 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the state Health bulletin on Saturday.

With this, the active cases in the state stand at 284.

As per the health bulletin, as many as 39 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

India today reported 1,260 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,30,27,035. India also recorded 83 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. (ANI)

