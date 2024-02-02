New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches on Friday at six places in Tamil Nadu linked to the residences of several functionaries of the state-based Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party based on inputs that they received funds from the LTTE organisation.

The places raided included those of NTK functionary and YouTuber Saatai Duraimurugan and others, said sources privy to the development.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: State Budget To Be Presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu on February 19, Governor RN Ravi's Address on February 12.

The raids were carried out at the residences of NTK office bearers in Trichy, Coimbatore, Sivaganga and Tenkasi among other locations in possible laundering of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) funds.

The case being investigated by NIA is connected with the revival of banned organisation LTTE. Apart from Saatai Duraimurugan premmises of another NTK supporter and YouTuber Thennagam Vishnu was also searched by the NIA in close coordination with state police force, said the sources.

Also Read | Kanpur: Bride Flees with Boyfriend From Beauty Parlour, Groom's Procession Returns Home.

In June last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 13 persons, including three Indian and 10 Lankan nationals, in the India-Sri Lanka illegal drugs and arms trade case relating to attempts to revive the LTTE, a militant organization, which once sought to create an independent Tamil state in the north and east of Sri Lanka.

The chargesheeted men had conspired with the accused in the Vizhinjam Arms case for exploiting the illegal drugs trade in India and Sri Lanka for funding, amassing, and stashing weapons for the revival of LTTE in India and Sri Lanka.

The NIA filed the case suo moto on July 8 last year and arrested 13 persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)