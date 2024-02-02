Kanpur, February 2: In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh, a bride in Kanpur’s Chaubepur village fled with her boyfriend while on her way to her wedding venue from a beauty parlour. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, January 30, led to the groom and his wedding procession returning home. The bride’s father has since filed an FIR, and the police are currently searching for the woman.

The bride, who was dressed in a red outfit for her wedding, had gone to the beauty parlour accompanied by a friend to get ready for the ceremony. However, she allegedly eloped with her boyfriend en route to the wedding venue.

Upon learning that their daughter had not returned home from the beauty parlour and had run away with her boyfriend, the bride’s family informed the groom about the incident.

The bride’s family, who have been residing in Lucknow for 25 years, revealed that she was in a relationship with a man there. However, they were against this relationship and wanted her to marry someone from their community, leading them to return to their native village of Chaubepur for the wedding.

ACP Vijay Dhull confirmed to India Today that the woman was already in contact with her boyfriend over the phone and was opposed to the marriage arranged by her family.

The groom's family expressed their disappointment, stating that the bride's family should not have approached them for marriage knowing she was in a relationship with someone else. They believe this could have saved them from the ensuing humiliation.

The bride’s family, still in shock, are not ready to discuss the incident.

