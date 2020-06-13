Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Tamil Nadu: Police Detained over 10 PFI Members Protesting for Release of Detained Students

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 06:23 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Tamil Nadu: Police Detained over 10 PFI Members Protesting for Release of Detained Students

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday detained more than ten Popular front of India (PFI) protesters who were protesting for the release of the students, detained during anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests.

Police detained the protesters from Goripalayam in Madurai district.

Heavy deployment of police forces was seen here in Goripalayam for security purposes today after PFI tried to hold a protest for the release of the students, who were detained during anti-CAA protests.

PFI had earlier announced on Friday that they would stage a protest on Saturday for the release of the detained students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

