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Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Tiruttani police have registered a case against ten individuals, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party candidate Sathiyakumar, for conducting the election campaign activities without permission in the Tiruttani constituency.

This comes as Tamil Nadu awaits the Legislative Assembly polls, scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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Earlier on Monday, TVK chief and actor-turned politician Vijay cancelled his election campaign scheduled in Chennai.

According to sources from the party, Vijay had planned to campaign in the Villivakkam and T Nagar constituencies. Although permission for the campaign was granted, the party alleged that the time allotted by the police to move between the two locations was insufficient.

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Citing these restrictions and time constraints, Vijay decided to call off his campaign for the day, sources added.

The TVK is also planning to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the issue. An official statement from the party is still awaited.

Meanwhile, campaigning ended for the high-stakes political battles in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry on Tuesday as leaders across political parties sought to woo voters through a series of promises and made strong attacks on their political opponents.

Voting for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry will be conducted in a single phase on Thursday.

Campaigning is being held for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls scheduled for April 23.

The main electoral contest in Tamil Nadu is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)