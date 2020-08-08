Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Inching towards the three lakh mark in COVID-19 tally, Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 5,883 fresh cases while 118 deaths saw the toll climbing to 4,808, the Health Department said.

The state's tally mounted to 2,90,907 while that of the state capital to 1,08,124 with the addition of 986 cases, the second day in a row it logged less than 1,000, a bulletin issued by the department said.

On Friday, the city recorded new cases in three digits (984) for the first time after a gap of nearly two months.

This is the tenth straight day the state's daily cases, which peaked to its highest of 6,993 on July 27, stood below the 6,000 mark. Recoveries remained high with 5,043 people being discharged from various hospitals after successful treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,32,618. The bulletin said 67,553 specimens were tested as the aggregate till date rose to 31,55,619.

