Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Hours after India attacked terrorist sites in Pakistan in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism.

"Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute," Stalin said in a post on X. https://x.com/mkstalin/status/1919952501911986442

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he stands firmly with the armed forces, following the strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind!" he posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that "the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. Operation Sindoor."

"Operation Sindoor" targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed 'Operation Sindoor' that targeted terrorist sites deep inside Pakistan, emphasizing that the Pakistani deep state must be taught a "tough lesson" so that another Pahalgam never happens again.

"I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again," the Hyderabad MP said in a post on X.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. (ANI)

