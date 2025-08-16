Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI): As the whole country celebrates Krishna Janmashtami, over 500 people in the Jambulingapuram village in Tamil Nadu's 'pearl city' Thoothukudi district celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna with bullock cart racing on Saturday.

The races, divided into categories of small bullocks and 'poonjeettu' bullocks was held for the first time ever in the village, with 19 pairs of riders and animals participating in the race. The festival committee has also confirmed that the race will be an annual affair on every Krishna Janmashtami.

The villagers also expressed happiness over the race, with the new spectacle attracting crowds of over 500 people, eager to watch the spectacle for the first time.

At the end of the competition, prizes were given to the winning bullock cart and its drivers.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

Devotees flock to the Lord Krishna temples, especially the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. The temples were decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, and the idol of Lord Krishna was decorated with colourful clothes and jewellery.

Earlier in January 2024, Vaippar village in Thoothukudi also held a bullock cart race on the 265th birth anniversary of Veerapandiya Kattabomman. The event is carried out in the village every year.

Winners of the bullock cart races were showered with prizes of Rs 1 lakh cash, lambs, and LED TV. The event gathered a crowd who watched the Bullock cart race with interest.

Many pairs of bullock carts from various parts of Tamil Nadu, like Nellai, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, and Virudhunagar, became a part of this event at the Vaipar ECR (East Coast Road).

The competition was held in 3 categories - big bullock cart, small bullock cart and poonjittu. Following this, the owners of the bullock carts and the drivers who won the competition were honoured with prizes.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed. (ANI)

