Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday assured that the Tanakpur-Lipulekh road via Pithoragarh will be completed within the next year.

Speaking at a public function in Dehradun, Gadkari said that the project, worth Rs 5,200 crore, has approximately 200 kilometres of the road already constructed out of the total of 370 kilometres. He stressed that the remaining 129 kilometres will be completed very soon

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"We have great reverence for Mansarovar. Today, we have to go there via Nepal and China, and under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we have undertaken a challenging task. A road is being built from Tanakpur to Lipulekh via Pithoragarh at a cost of Rs 5200 crore. Of the 370 kilometres, approximately 200 kilometres have been completed, and the remaining 129 kilometres face significant obstacles. Despite this, we will strive to complete it within the next year," he said.

At the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed PM Modi and committed to making Uttarakhand the best State in the country. He further exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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"Prime Minister, today, under your leadership and guidance, Uttarakhand is working in every field in accordance with the concept of both development and heritage to fulfil its unwavering resolve to become the best state in the country. I assure you that under your leadership, we will certainly succeed in achieving this goal. Also, like the 2022 assembly elections, in the 2027 elections too, we will succeed in forming the government in the brave land of Uttarakhand," he said.

Moreover, PM Modi inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in the capital city of Uttarakhand.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two-and-a-half hours. (ANI)

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