A high-energy techno concert in Mumbai turned tragic after two MBA students died and another remains critical following a suspected drug overdose at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East. The incident occurred during a performance by Italian techno duo 999999999, widely known as 9x9, on the night of April 11.

According to police, a group of around 25 students from a reputed South Mumbai college attended the concert. During the event, a yellow pill, suspected to be MDMA, was allegedly circulated among them. While dancing, several individuals began experiencing symptoms such as breathlessness, dizziness, and severe cramps around 12:30 am. ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video: Bengaluru Police to Issue Notices, Warn of Legal Action Against Misinformation Spreaders.

Two women were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari East in critical condition, while a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Goregaon West. The man was declared dead on Sunday morning, and later the same day, one of the women also succumbed. A 25-year-old woman from the same group is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU and is said to be fighting for her life.

In her statement to the police, the surviving woman said she was handed the pill by a classmate and could not recall events after consuming it. She added that the substance resembled ecstasy, which she had seen at similar events before. Authorities believe others in the group may have consumed similar drugs. Delhi Police Bust Major Drug Network: 4 Held With 59,925 Alprazolam Tablets; 2,000 Buprenorphine Injections Seized in Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai Police have arrested multiple individuals in connection with the case. Those held include the event organiser, a security head, a venue management official, a college student accused of distributing the drugs, and another individual suspected to be the supplier. All accused are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Preliminary findings indicate that the substance consumed was likely MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly known as ecstasy or molly. Officials are also probing allegations that drugs were distributed within the venue and that organisers failed to prevent substance abuse. Additionally, there are claims that alcohol may have been served to underage attendees without proper permits.

In a statement, NESCO expressed condolences and said it is fully cooperating with authorities. “We understand the seriousness of the situation and are providing all necessary assistance to ensure a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson said.

The tragic incident has raised serious concerns about drug use and safety protocols at large-scale music events in Mumbai, especially those involving young attendees.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).