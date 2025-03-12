Pune, Mar 12 (PTI) The 'Malhar' nomenclature of a platform announced by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane for certifying mutton shops exclusively operated by Hindu community members has divided trustees of the famous Malhari Martand temple.

A trustee of the Jajuri temple dedicated to Lord Malhari Martand or Khandoba has demanded that the name of the platform be changed as the deity is "vegetarian" who loves animals.

Another trustee, however, supported the 'Malhar' mention.

Rane had announced the launch of 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops. These outlets would be 100 per cent operated by Hindus, the minister said on Monday and appealed to people to buy meat from such certified shops.

'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade

Rajendra Khedekar, one of the trustees of the Jajuri temple in Pune district, said since the deity is "vegetarian", it is not appropriate to name any scheme after Lord Malhari's name.

"It is not appropriate to name a scheme related to mutton shops after deities. In Fact, Malhari Martand is a vegetarian deity who loves animals. I would like to request Niteshji Rane to change the name of the certification," he said.

Another trustee of the temple, Mangesh Ghone, welcomed the 'Malhar certification' and vowed to felicitate Rane.

