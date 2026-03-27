Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted the growing enthusiasm among women and youth in the upcoming elections, saying that public meetings are seeing strong participation from women while rallies are attracting large numbers of young voters.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sarma added that he campaigned on two seats in Assam, including Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur, earlier in the day, noting that while the last election kept them tense until the final counting, these two seats have now turned A+. He credited both his government's work and the major initiatives for Assam led by PM Modi, adding that voters are likely to support the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance overwhelmingly.

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"You will find women at public meetings and youth at public rallies. So, there is great enthusiasm among women and youth. This election is being fought by Gen Z and the women, and we are going to see a great result. I campaigned on two seats today in Assam - Dhakuakhana and Lakhmipur. In the last election, we were tense until the counting was complete for the last polling station. But these two seats have now turned A+. With the work done by us and the big works done for Assam by PM Modi, people are going to vote for BJP-AGP-BPF alliance one sided," said the Assam chief minister.

He acknowledged that infiltration remains a concern but emphasised that his party is fully prepared for the April 9 election, asserting confidence in victory while noting that heavy topics need not dominate the campaign. The Chief Minister further asserted that there are "no targets" in politics, affirming the possibility of receiving "thumping majority" in the upcoming elections.

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"Infiltration is a major issue. But we are ready for the 9th April election. I say and do whatever I have to. The people are excited to bring BJP back to power. There is no need to bring in major issues. I will win the election. Our manifesto/vision document will contain whatever we have to do. We will do that. Targets are set in Cricket. There is no target in politics. People are going to give us a thumping majority," said CM Himanta.

Earlier, campaigning in Ranganadi, he expressed confidence in his party's candidate, observing that the support from people indicates a likely win.

"We came here to campaign for our candidate... With the support we see coming from the people, it seems that our candidate is about to win," Sarma told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted improvements in infrastructure and connectivity under the current government, noting that during the Congress regime, there were no proper roads, bridges, or trains, whereas now twenty trains, including first-class Rajdhani and superfast trains, run to Silchar, significantly reducing travel time between Guwahati and Silchar.

"The connectivity is much better because during the Congress regime, there were no roads, no bridges. Not a single train used to run. Twenty trains have started running in Silchar, from first-class Rajdhani trains to different types of trains, including superfast trains. The connectivity between Guwahati and Silchar has been improved; it will reduce the travel time," said Sonowal.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)