Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): CPI-M leader and MLA, MY Tarigami, on Saturday criticised the government's handling of the situation in Ladakh.

He said what happened in Ladakh is unfortunate, and the restrictions and arrests by the government "are shameful".

"This is part of a story that began on August 5, 2019, when the Reorganisation Act was enacted by the government. If you take a closer look at this Act, you'll see that it's the source of the current situation in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The disruption in the name of reorganisation is affecting our ability to collectively decide our fate and manage our affairs," he alleged at a press conference.

"India's greatest strength lies not in its administration or army, but in its unity in diversity. Our diverse communities -- different languages, religions, and cultures -- have chosen to live together and determine our lives as a republic. What the government has done has harmed not just the state, but the country as a whole," he added.

He said people in Ladakh want recognition because they have vast land but a small population and limited resources. "They want to safeguard their land from large corporate capitalists eyeing it for profit," Tarigami said.

He said while the Reorganisation Act provided for an assembly for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh did not get any such structure.

"The people of Ladakh have repeatedly emphasised their contribution in shaping the future of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh," Tarigami said.

Forty-four people have been arrested in connection with the September 24 violence in Leh, Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal said on Saturday. (ANI)

