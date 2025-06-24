Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the authorities have approved the building plan for Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) new office campus, marking a significant step in the state's push for IT-led growth and job creation.

This project, upon completion, will create 25,000 direct employment opportunities, she said in a post on X.

"To those who relentlessly malign Bengal and wilfully ignore the strides we are making, let this be a reminder of our capacity to deliver. Bengal is emerging as a hub of innovation, investment, and inclusive growth. Bengal means business, and the world is taking note," Banerjee said.

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley, spread over 20 acres, she said.

"In this first phase, 9 lakh sq ft of world-class infrastructure, including an 11-storey office tower, will be developed, creating employment for 5,000 individuals. The second phase will add another 15 lakh sq ft, generating 20,000 more jobs. Upon completion, the campus will comprise 24 lakh sq ft of built-up space and create 25,000 direct employment opportunities," she said.

The announcement came at a time when the IT services giant is expanding in multiple cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam, according to industry reports.

The new campus in Bengal Silicon Valley is expected to add significantly to TCS' national growth strategy.

