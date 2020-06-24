Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram accused YSRCP Government of defaming and driving away well-known companies out of the state only to benefit the organisations belonging to the kith and kin of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

While addressing a press conference, he alleged that the government harassed BVG (Bharat Vikas Group) company with wrong charges of poor ambulance services, with the ulterior motive of giving this contract to the organisation of Vijayasai Reddy's relatives.

Pattabhi recalled that WHO and Union Health Ministry lauded and recommended BVG health services in over 23 foreign countries.

"BVG provided its services even in Jammu and Kashmir and also the most inhospitable Ladakh territories. He alleged that YSRCP Government drove away from the best BVG company from the state, Just because there would be no commissions," he said.

Mr Pattabhi slammed YSRCP govt that the Jagan rule became so infamous and bankrupt that nobody came forward to give Rs. 80 Crores loan for procurement of 439 ambulances.

"No Government anywhere in the world has lost its credibility so fast and so badly as the YSRCP regime in just one year of its rule," he said.

Pattabhi boasted that it was the TDP regime that introduced two-wheeler ambulance services for the first time in the entire country to help tribal people in remote forest areas.

"The then TDP bought 275 new ambulances in 2016. In 2018, the TDP regime condemned 365 old ambulances but now the YSRCP Government is making false claims that fifty per cent of existing 439 ambulances were in bad condition," he said. (ANI)

