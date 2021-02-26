Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday released TDP's manifesto for forthcoming municipal polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Promises in the TDP manifesto included the revival of Anna canteens to provide food at Rs 5, halving of taxes increased allegedly by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government and Job Mela for unemployed youth once in every six months.

There was also a promise in the manifesto that the beautification of municipalities and corporations will be undertaken by TDP. Permanent auto stands with free drinking water and toilets and meeting halls for Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Muslim Areas (MEPMA) groups were other items in the TDP manifesto.

The manifesto promised to increase the salaries of sanitation workers to Rs 21,000 and abolishment of tax on water. It also said that TDP will provide free drinking water and complete the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) housing projects.

Lokesh said, "Jagan is a gun without bullets. There is no law and order in the state. Atrocities against women have increased."

"Electricity charges are drastically increased. Bus charges and water tax rates are rising. Fuel prices have shot up during Jagan's rule. Price of sand, cement has also increased," he said.

"YSRCP government is giving money to the people with the right hand and grabbing it with the left. People both in rural and urban areas are being looted," he further said.

"The government has ample amount of funds but they are not spending it on infrastructure projects as they won't get any commissions. The government is not paying for any welfare schemes either," he added.

On the alleged Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, Lokesh said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister surrendered to the Modi led Union Government and alleged that the YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy is part of the committee which took the decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant.

He further alleged that the chief minister used religion for his political growth. "He has taken holy dips in all holy rivers. But after he came to power, almost 150 temples have been attacked." (ANI)

