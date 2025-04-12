Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Tear gas shells were lobbed in Mawai Khatri village, 36 kilometres from the Lucknow Collectorate, on Saturday after a mob protested against the removal of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The statue, according to police, was erected three days ago on a gram sabha land in front of a primary school.

Its existence on the land, meant for village activities, has been scoffed at by another group from the area.

On Saturday, when authorities came to remove the statue, hundreds of people gathered and demanded it remain. The situation escalated when police arrived.

Protesters allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring six police personnel in the head.

In response, police shot tear gas shells to disperse the agitated crowd.

A large police force, comprising personnel from 12 police stations, and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), was deployed following the clash.

MLA Yogesh Shukla went to the village to pacify the protestors.

Later in the evening, a consensus was supposedly reached between the local administration and the villagers.

According to the agreement, the statue will remain in place for now but will be covered with cloth as a temporary measure.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( North ) Gopal Chaudhary said, "Efforts are underway to find a peaceful and amicable solution through dialogue with senior officers."

According to locals, the dispute lies between two factions of the village.

It has been alleged that one of the groups installed the statue on land belonging to the village society on Thursday, without permission from the authorities or consulting the villagers.

The other faction denounced the act, alleging the statue was erected in the dark of the night with support from the village head.

