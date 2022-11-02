Agra (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour and his relatives here but later rescued by the police although the accused is yet to be nabbed, an official said Tuesday.

According to the police complaint, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her neighbour and his associate on the afternoon of October 27.

Locals claimed that the accused Arun entered the girl's house along with his relatives by climbing the walls and forcibly took her with him. Many claimed that the crowd gathered around the house on hearing the commotion remained mere spectators.

Based on a complaint made to the SSP, the police registered a case and rescued the girl. Tajganj Police Station in-charge Bhupendra Balian said that Arun and nine other accused are absconding and a hunt is on to nab them.

