Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday refused to respond to the criticism meted out by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi against Mahagathbandhan, implying that a Muslim face can be announced as Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate.

"Leave it. What can I say about it?" said Tejashwi, who has been named as the Mahagathbandhan CM face in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections.

The RJD leader was responding to a question seeking a response on a jibe taken by Owaisi earlier, where the latter said that if Mahagathbandhan can promise a Deputy CM post to a person whose community represents only three per cent of the population, why can't a Muslim become Deputy CM, a community that represents 17 per cent?

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi refused to respond to Owaisi's remarks, who kicked off his campaign in Bihar on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Tejashwi asserted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan's announcements made in a press conference yesterday were "pledges" that would be fulfilled once it comes to power.

"The announcements we made yesterday are our pledge. We will fulfil it together. And we've also made some major announcements. We will also work to implement the OPS (Old Pension Scheme). Especially for journalists, division-wise press clubs will be established. And after that, we will work to build journalist hostels," Yadav said.

"Regarding the transfers and postings of all government employees, whether they are policemen, nurses, or teachers, we will ensure that they are transferred and posted within a 70-kilometre radius," he added.

Taking a dig at Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Tejashwi said, "The amount of work we did in those 17, 18 months is something Giriraj Singh hasn't done in his lifetime."

Yadav was responding to Singh's statement alleging that the former failed to fulfil promises when he was the Deputy CM of Bihar.

The Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto on Tuesday, titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

