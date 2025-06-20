Bharadri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Telangana police said that 12 members belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist) Party surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem, on Thursday.

The surrender includes members of various ranks -- 2 Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), 4 Area Committee Members (ACMs), 2 Party Members, 2 Militia Members, and 2 Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) Members.

According to Telangana police, the surrender was a result of sustained efforts under "Operation Cheyutha," a special initiative by the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police aimed at encouraging Maoists to give up arms and rejoin the mainstream through rehabilitation and welfare support.

The former cadres, many of whom have been active in Maoist strongholds, reportedly came forward after learning about the state government's focused welfare schemes for surrendered Maoists and tribal (Adivasi) communities.

These include housing, livelihood training, and education support aimed at helping reintegrate former militants into society.

According to the state government, various cadres of Maoists are giving up their weapons and choosing to surrender after being attracted by the rehabilitation facilities being provided by the Telangana Government to surrendered Maoist members.

Also, they realise that the Telangana Police department is working on behalf of the Telangana Government to ensure that they receive the rewards they deserve immediately after surrendering.

Those who have surrendered are living a peaceful life with their family members while enjoying the facilities provided by the Telangana Government. So far, this year, many leaders and members who worked in various cadres of the banned Maoist party have surrendered before the police.

Accoding to the government, for some time now, the banned CPI Maoist party has lost support and trust among the tribal people and, along with its outdated ideology, is obstructing the development of the agency area and, believing that if the agency area is developed, they will not be able to survive.

They are terrorising the innocent tribal people by planting landmines in the places where they regularly travel for eking out their livelihood.

The tribal people are being terrorised and are facing a lot of difficulties due to the misdeeds of the Maoist party leaders. Some innocent tribals are being killed and tortured in the name of police informers by Maoists. (ANI)

