Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Telangana government has provided a financial assistance of Rs 2,062 crore to as many as 142 urban local bodies (ULBs) under the 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, Minister for Urban Development K T Rama Rao said on Friday.

The programme is aimed at improvement of sanitation and infrastructure in ULBs.

Unveiling an annual report on the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, he said the urban population in the State is pegged at 46.8 per cent against the national average of 31.16 per cent, putting it among the top three urbanised States.

“We are not competing with any other city in India- our aim is to put Hyderabad among the top 30 cities in the world so far as quality of life and economic competitiveness is concerned,” Rama Rao said, speaking about the capital of Telangana.

Hyderabad has topped the mega cities with 48.66 sq km of green cover in a decade as per the Forest Survey of India 2021, he said.

The TRS government's progressive urban policies and initiatives in the State have transformed its urban landscape as after its formation, the total number of ULBs increased from 69 to 142, he further said.

TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System), launched in November 2020, has so far processed over 1.15 lakh applications, indicating its efficacy, utility and ease of convenience, the Minister said.

He said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been able to obtain loans for Rs. 5,983 crore to take up capital-intensive works, out of which around Rs. 2,000 crore was obtained without the State government guarantee where banks have done due diligence after checking the GHMC account balance.

Coupled with its own resources, the GHMC is undertaking capital works worth Rs. 8965 crore, he added.

