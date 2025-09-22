Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao travels by smuggled luxury cars.

Sharing an X post, Kumar accused KTR of travelling in Land Cruisers imported by Basharath Khan, arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ahmedabad, over alleged customs duty evasion.

Also Read | K Kavitha Vows Not to Spare Those Who Distanced Her From Family, Takes Veiled Jibe at Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao.

"Is the Car Party running on smuggled luxury cars? Why is #TwitterTillu seen in land cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan, arrested by DRI Ahmedabad?" he wrote.

Further, he alleged Basharath Khan's ties with companies linked to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's family.

Also Read | Navratri 2025 Wishes: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Extends Sharad Navratri Greetings to People.

He wrote, "Why are they registered with companies linked to KCR's family? Were these cars bought at market price or undervalued? How were payments made - benami, masked income, or laundering?

Demanding an investigation into the allegations, the Union MoS wrote, "Doesn't this make KCR's family direct beneficiaries of the conspiracy? Truth must come out. We will request concerned departments to investigate."

This is not the first time that KT Rama Rao's family has come under the heat for travelling by Land Cruisers.

In 2023, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleged that, hoping to come back to power, K Chandrasekhar Rao had bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles before the polls "without telling anyone."

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said that even he did not know about the vehicles for 10 days after becoming the Chief Minister.

"22 Land Cruisers were bought and hidden. Even I didn't know for 10 days after becoming CM. One of the officers said that 22 Land Cruisers were bought and hidden in Vijayawada; we thought of getting them after the swearing-in. KCR went home after losing. He bought them without telling anyone. It is government property," the CM said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)