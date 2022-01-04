Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): Following the arrest, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was sent to 14-days judicial remand by the Karimnagar court on Monday.

Kumar was arrested by Karimnagar police on Sunday evening during a protest, informed local police.

The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar demanding the resolution of teachers' problems in the state. He was booked along with five others under sections 188, 332, 333, 149, 147 of the IPC and Disaster Management Act.

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is politically motivated and completely undemocratic. He was protesting peacefully in his office following all the COVID protocols. Police forcibly entered the office and arrested him," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told ANI.

BJP chief JP Nadda called the arrest of Kumar the "murder of democracy".

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly condemnable and amounts to the murder of democracy. He was peacefully staging a protest following all COVID protocols in his office. Police forcibly entered his office & manhandled him," said Nadda.

"K Chandrashekhar Rao government has gone mad seeing BJP's victory in recent bypolls and the support that our party is receiving in the state. We will take all legal and democratic recourse against the police action," he added. (ANI)

