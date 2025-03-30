Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the State's budget for 2025-2026 accorded equal priorities to growth-generating initiatives and social sectors like health and education.

"The annual budget 2025-2026, presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Vikramarka Bhatti, is a mix of flavours like 'Ugadi Pachadi'. Accorded top priority to agriculture development and providing education to the poorer sections," Revanth Reddy said while participating in Ugadi celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said that his government is striving hard to put the State on the path of a robust development. He said that sufficient funds were earmarked in the budget for education, health, employment generation, and welfare measures.

"'Telangana Rising ' is creating wonders and bringing light to the country. Telangana will be a role model for the country. The development of new cities is a parameter of the country's growth. Hence, Telangana envisaged plans to develop the 'Future City '. The new Future City will emerge as a destination for investments in the country," he said.

"The Congress Government enacted the Food Security Act to alleviate hunger among the poor in the country. We are launching a prestigious 'Fine Rice' distribution scheme for the poor at the auspicious Ugadi festival today," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana is top among all other states in paddy production in the country.

The Chief Minister said that his government's main objective is to generate more income and distribute the same to the poor.

"The state government's main objective is to generate more income and distribute the same to the poor. It is time to pay more attention to state development and not political slugfest," he said.

"The government is clear in thinking and determination. We will promote Telangana as a role model for the country by executing the 'Telangana Rising-2050' plan," he added.

The Chief Minister also extended wishes to the Telangana people on the occasion of Telugu New Year. (ANI)

