Karimanagar (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): At least 20 people were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus travelling from Hyderabad to Karimnagar collided with a tractor in Telangana's Karimnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am near Renukunta under the Thimmapur police station limits in Karimnagar district.

According to a police official, the injured passengers were immediately shifted to a local hospital, where some have been discharged after receiving treatment. However, the driver's condition is serious.

No deaths have been reported by the police.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes just a day after a TGSRTC bus collided head-on with a gravel-laden tipper near Indira Reddy Nagar, Mirjaguda, leaving 19 people dead and several others injured.

According to the release from TGSRTC, "The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) deeply regrets to inform the public of a devastating road accident involving PHB Express Bus on Service from Tandur to Hyderabad."

Following the tragedy, the Telangana government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from TGSRTC, totalling Rs 7 lakh for each deceased victim's family. An additional Rs 2 lakh will be given to each injured person, the Transport Minister confirmed.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, there is no fault with either the condition of the TGSRTC Bus or the driving by the Driver of the RTC Bus. The Bus is equipped with all necessary fitness and valid insurance certifications.

The accident occurred due to the heavily loaded gravel tipper's excessive speed, which caused it to fall onto the bus after the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle in a typically accident-prone spot. (ANI)

