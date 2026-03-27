Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday participated in the Bhumi Pooja of the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam during the Sri Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam being organised by the state government.

The Kalyana Mahotsavam symbolises the divine marriage of Lord Sri Ram and Goddess Sita, celebrated as per the astronomical and ritual timings. It is considered highly auspicious and is a part of the annual Rama Navami festivities at the Bhadrachalam Temple.

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The Sri Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam is the ceremonial wedding ritual of the deities.

The Chief Minister extended warm wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Rama Navami.

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In an X post, the Chief Minister's office wrote, "On the occasion of the supremely sacred Sri Rama Navami festival, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Garu conveyed his heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state. He noted that Lord Sri Ramachandra Prabhu, who stands as a symbol of righteousness, justice, and integrity, is the ideal man for all people."

Reddy further emphasised leading a life embracing the truth, patience, and a sense of duty.

"Wishing that we walk in the path shown by that embodiment of dharma, and lead an ideal life by embracing truth, patience, and a sense of duty in our lives. He expressed his hope that with the benevolent grace of Lord Sri Ramachandra, this sacred Sri Rama Navami festival would fill everyone's lives with joy, health, and prosperity," the post read.

Earlier, Yamuna Pathak, National Mahila President, Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) express deep anguish, serious concern, and uncompromising objection to the continuing deviations taking place in the sacred Bhadrachalam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple Kalyana Mahotsavam traditions.

She said that the divine wedding of Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy has been performed according to established Agama, Sampradaya, and Parampara. Changing the original Gotra-Pravara for several years and addressing Lord Rama as "Rama Narayana" and Mother Sita as "Sita Mahalakshmi" during Kalyanam, contrary to long-standing Bhadrachalam tradition, amounts to ritual distortion.

"Temple traditions are not experimental frameworks; they are inherited sacred trusts," she said.

She demanded that the State Government, Endowments Department, and concerned Principal Secretary act firmly, transparently, and immediately and implement the High Court directions without delay. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)