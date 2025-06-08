Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday congratulated leaders who took charge as new ministers in the state cabinet, as well as to the incoming Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy congratulated Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Lakshman and Vakiti Srihari, who are poised to assume ministerial responsibilities in the Telangana government.

"As new ministers About to take charge Sri Vivek Venkata Swamy, Mr. Adluri Lakshman, To Sri Vakiti Srihari My congratulations. To Shri Ramachandru Nayak, who is about to assume the charge of Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly. My congratulations," he wrote.

Earlier today, Three MLAs Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy, Vakiti Srihari, Adluri Laxman Kumar Included in Telangana cabinet. The MLAs swron in as Minister at Rajbhavan in Hyderabad, according to a release sattement.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Telangana Cabinet Ministers was held at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Revanth Reddy.

Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy, a senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Peddapalli in the 15th Lok Sabha, was sworn in as a Telangana minister at Raj Bhavan today.

As per the statement, Vakiti Srihari, born in 1972 and currently serving as the Congress MLA from the Makthal Assembly constituency in Telangana's Narayanpet district, was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana government during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan today. He was elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly in the 2023 state elections, representing the Indian National Congress.

Adluri Laxman Kumar, an Indian National Congress leader and MLA from the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency--reserved for the SC community in Telangana's Jagtial district--was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana government at Raj Bhavan today. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in the 2023 state elections. (ANI)

