Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed his distress over the recent attacks on Indian students in the US and urged the External Affairs Minister to address the issue.

He also announced the launch of a help desk for students living abroad.

This announcement comes after the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago on Sunday.

"Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there. My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you!," CM Revanth Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Indian student who was allegedly brutally attacked in Chicago has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his assistance in getting him medical aid.

The student Syed Mazahir Ali pursuing a master's degree in the US was attacked by three people in Chicago on Sunday, according to his wife, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi.

She said that she received a call from her husband's friend on February 4 in which she got to know about the attack on Ali.

Razvi told ANI, "My husband, Mazahir Ali, went to Chicago. On the fourth of February, there was a deadly attack on him. He was going home at around 1 am when three people got out of the car and attacked him. They also attacked them with a gun. My friend called me and I got to know at around 4 am that he was attacked. At around 6 am, I got a WhatsApp video which showed that he was bleeding heavily. After that, I couldn't talk to him much."

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has assured all possible assistance to Ali and his family.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case," Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on X.

Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now.

According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business.The Indian Consulate in New York expressed regret about the incident and said that it was in touch with his family and was extending all possible assistance to them.

Notably, it was the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week. On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed. (ANI)

