New Delhi, February 7: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it was studying the Delhi court order that asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on the ED's complaint over non-compliance of summonses in the excise policy case. The party maintained that the multiple notices by the Enforcement Directorate against Kejriwal were "illegal" and said it would apprise the court of its stand. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Rouse Avenue Court Issues Summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 17 After ED Complaint

"We are studying the court order and will take necessary legal steps accordingly," AAP leader Jasmine Shah told a press conference. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra on Wednesday summoned Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital. Raids Being Carried Out To Trample AAP, Trouble Us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After ED Raids His Personal Secretary

The AAP chief on Friday skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the ED. The agency had issued the summons to him last Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written to the ED describing the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.