India News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Should Maintain Dignity of His Office: BRS' KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): BRS working president KTR strongly criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to maintain the dignity of his office and refrain from personal attacks.

He alleged that the Chief Minister lacks understanding of policy matters and resorts to abusive language instead of constructive debate. KTR dismissed claims about the BRS party's relevance, stating that Congress itself has struggled nationally for over a decade.

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He further accused the Chief Minister of failing to honour promises made to farmers, including loan waivers sworn in the name of deities at Basara, Yadagirigutta, and Jogulamba temples.

KTR said BRS remains focused on people's issues and long-term political work, and will not be distracted by what he described as "time-pass politics" by the ruling party.

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Following the State Executive Committee meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held at Telangana Bhavan under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, the party's Working President K. T. Rama Rao addressed the media and outlined key decisions, political observations, and future strategy.

KTR stated that KCR provided comprehensive direction to the party leadership and cadre, extending greetings on the party's Formation Day and expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the Telangana movement.

He also announced the appointment of senior leader Jeevan Reddy as the party's General Secretary.

KTR said that KCR elaborated on the dire conditions that prevailed in Telangana prior to the formation of the state and the political landscape of that time. He highlighted KCR's 25-year-long struggle, marked by determination and strategic use of positions and resignations, which ultimately led to the achievement of statehood.

Post-formation, KCR detailed the governance model that prioritised welfare and development for all sections of society. KTR emphasised landmark initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, describing it as a globally unique scheme that directly supported farmers.

He contrasted this with the current situation, alleging that farmers are not receiving timely financial support, even after months.

KTR accused the Congress government of misgovernance, stating that a state once recognised for development is now being pushed towards disorder. He alleged that Telangana is being turned into "number one" in illegal land grabs and house demolitions.

He further criticised the government's inability to effectively implement drinking water schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and questioned the lack of decisive action in paddy procurement.

The BRS strongly condemned remarks made in Parliament by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who allegedly compared the formation of Telangana with the creation of Pakistan.

KTR termed the remarks as an insult to the self-respect of Telangana people.

He criticised both Congress and BJP MPs from Telangana for remaining silent in Parliament despite such statements. KTR remarked that had there been a BRS MP, an immediate and strong response would have been ensured on the floor of the House.

KTR revealed that Surya called him and gave an explanation about his remarks. KTR said that he conveyed a strong objection and insisted that the remarks were inappropriate and hurtful. He said the BJP MP issued a clarification only after BRS raised the issue.

KTR announced that KCR has directed a complete focus on party restructuring. All party committees, except the State Executive Committee, have been dissolved. New committees will be constituted soon.

He added that structured training programmes will be conducted for party cadre from the village level to the state level, and a detailed schedule will be prepared. Strengthening of affiliated wings has also been emphasised.

BRS, in its meeting, adopted a unanimous resolution demanding unrestricted paddy procurement across the state; Warning of statewide agitation if procurement issues persist; Decision to intensify the fight for women's reservation; Directive for full participation of party cadre in organisational programmes; Announcement of upcoming membership drive (both online and offline); Launch of training programmes for party workers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)