Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday urged NABARD to provide low-interest loans under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to the state government, along with funds for micro-irrigation and other projects.

During a meeting with The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Chairman Shaji K V, who called on him, the Chief Minister appealed for measures to strengthen cooperative societies and establish new ones, an official release said.

Reddy also requested NABARD to introduce a special scheme for women's Self-Help Groups.

He directed officials to utilise funds sanctioned under NABARD schemes for the current financial year before March 31 and to ensure the optimum use of NABARD funds in the next fiscal year, the release stated.

Additionally, Reddy suggested linking the solar power plants being set up by women's SHGs in the state, under the government's initiative, to NABARD for financial support.

In response, the NABARD Chairman proposed the establishment of District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) in the newly formed districts of the state, the release added.

