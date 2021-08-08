Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Days after the Centre told in Lok Sabha that no delimitation will take place in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh before 2028, Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy demanded that delimitation must happen soon in these states.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy said, "August 5 marked the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) in Kashmir, and all the acts enacted under these articles. Further on the same day, back in 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Steals TTE's Uniform and Challan Book, Extorts Fine From Railway Passengers; Arrested in Bijnor.

Further speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said that it doesn't seem like there is 'One Nation and One Constitution,' like proudly proclaimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, at the Red Fort. "Currently, the delimitation exercise for newly formed states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is being ignored while the Centre is happily going ahead with the process of delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Congress leader urged the Centre that it must amend the constitution in such a way that "delimitation" can be done and not just in Jammu and Kashmir but also in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | CA Foundation December 2021 Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline Till August 16.

This news pours in after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in response to a question raised by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy in the Lok Sabha on August 3, 2021, said that the delimitation of seats in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would not be taken up alongside Jammu and Kashmir.

"Telangana and Andhra Pradesh must wait for seven more years for the delimitation of their Assembly seats. The number of seats in both the State Assemblies will be increased only after 2026, in time for the 2028-elections", Rai had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)