Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Telangana government on Monday decided to decline a Rs 100 crore donation from the Adani Group to the Young India Skills University, citing concerns over recent controversies and the need to uphold the state's reputation.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the decision, stating, "Many companies have given funds to the Young India Skills University. In the same way, the Adani Group also gave Rs 100 crores. Yesterday, we wrote a letter to Adani on behalf of the government, stating that the state government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crores given by the Adani Group. I want to reiterate the decision by the state government to not accept the Rs 100 crores from Adani Group."

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, CM Reddy added, "I don't want to enter any controversy. Fundamentally, I have not taken a single penny for this. The Telangana state government has taken a step for the youth through the Young India Skills University because millions of youth today are without skills and are not getting employment."

The Congress leader further stated, "For that purpose, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, we received a commitment of Rs 100 crore in principle from the Adani Group. However, not a single rupee has been deposited into the Telangana government's account to date."

"When discussions about corruption arose in neighbouring states and countries, I didn't like that Telangana was being dragged into it. We are running this government with integrity, and we are trying to maintain that integrity. Any misconceptions or wrong statements about Telangana are not acceptable to us. Telangana has a budget of Rs 3 lakh crore, and we don't need to face allegations for just Rs 100 crore. Our Cabinet Ministers also thought about this and decided that to avoid controversies, our state government would take this step. No one has pressured us into making this decision, and if anyone tries, we are not the kind to listen," the Chief Minister added.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government Commissioner for Industrial Promotion, issued an official statement on behalf of the government. "We are thankful to you for committing Rs 100 crore to Young India Skills University on behalf of your Foundation vide your letter dated 18.10.2024. However, I have been instructed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister not to seek the transfer of funds in view of the present circumstances and arising controversies," the letter read. (ANI)

