Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said he had received a notice from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Formula E case, calling it an act of "political harassment" and accusing Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of vendetta politics.

In a post on X, KTR revealed that the ACB had asked him to appear for an enquiry on May 28. However, he stated that he had already planned a foreign trip and would cooperate with the agency after returning to India.

"The ACB has given me a notice to appear for an enquiry on the 28th May in the Formula E case. As a law-abiding citizen, I will definitely cooperate with the agencies even though the case is nothing but pure political harassment. As I have planned to leave for the UK & USA for multiple events, much in advance, I will appear in front of them the moment I come back. Informed the same to ACB Officials in writing..." he posted on X.

KTR used the opportunity to launch a direct attack on CM Revanth Reddy, suggesting that the timing of the notice was suspicious. He said, "But I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples, to achieve the same."

He further alleged that while Revanth Reddy's name was recently cited in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet linked to the National Herald case, no BJP leader spoke against him.

He said, "48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. 24 hours later, Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass, including PM Modi! Not a word against Revanth Reddy from even a single BJP leader for his involvement in the money laundering case!!"

Taking a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister, he added, "Today, I get a notice from the ACB. Well! He may fail as an administrator, a leader and even as a human being. But he is proving himself in cheap vendetta politics. I know BRS scares him. So! Keep trying. Jai Telangana."

Backing KT Rama Rao, senior BRS leader Harish Rao also slammed Revanth Reddy and expressed solidarity with his party colleague.

"Revanth Reddy Vendetta's politics is a clear sign of insecurity. Fabricated cases won't stand in court or win public trust. We stand with KTR. Truth will prevail. Satyameva Jayate!" he posted on X. (ANI)

