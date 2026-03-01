Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Telangana government has cancelled the allotment of land belonging to Sharada Peetham to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Soon after representatives of the Peetham brought to his notice that construction activities were being undertaken on their land by the Water Board, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with senior officials at the State Secretariat on Saturday evening. He reviewed the ongoing construction works on Peetham's land at Kokapet.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, the Chief Minister reportedly pulled up officials for not informing him about the construction activity at the time of allocating the land to the Water Board. He instructed officials to immediately revoke the allotment orders and ensure that ownership of the land continues with the spiritual organisation.

The Chief Minister also advised representatives of Sharada Peetham to meet IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu to apprise him of the status of the construction and other related issues.

Earlier on February 27, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Telangana Public Schools would be opened in 100 constituencies across the state from this academic year.

All the 100 public schools would be developed similarly to the famous Telangana Public School in Arutla, Manchala mandal of Rangareddy district. All the schools would be equipped with teaching-friendly classrooms, sports grounds, teaching staff and also transport facilities, according to a release.

The Chief Minister on Thursday conducted a review of the Education department at the Command Control Centre. Emphasising that all the government schools in Telangana should be developed as a role model to provide quality education, the CM made it clear that the government is ready to provide adequate funds to strengthen the education sector.

Directing the engineers to construct government schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area on the lines of corporate schools, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that modern technology should be used in the construction, and the construction of 12 integrated new schools specified under the CURE area should be completed within a year.

The officials were also ordered that all the facilities available in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public Schools in the city should be provided in these integrated schools.

The Government will not compromise in the upgradation of 164 schools with additional rooms and other facilities to be provided in the 17 schools in the CURE. The CM suggested a week-long program be taken up on education-related issues during the 99-day programme in the schools. The public representatives and officials should visit schools and colleges to find out about the provision of necessary facilities and other issues, and take steps to resolve them.

In the wake of the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the world, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to immediately take necessary steps to provide education on AI from the school level. Organising short-term training classes on AI for teachers and lecturers to keep abreast of the changing technology and honing skills of the students in AI to grab the world of opportunities was discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister asserted that the changes should also be brought to the technical education system, the release stated.

Further, the CM ordered that AI-based courses be started immediately in polytechnic colleges and ATCs by stopping the outdated courses. Those who completed courses in polytechnics and ATCs should immediately get employment opportunities in various industries, the Chief Minister said that funds will be allocated to all universities in the state. (ANI)

